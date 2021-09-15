CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currency market: EUR/USD vs USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD big break for higher is located at 1.1862 and EUR/USD trades below. USD/JPY broke vital 109.65 and trades below to achieve lows at 109.45. EUR/USD and USD/JPY are mispositioned. Either USD/JPY trades above 109.65 or EUR/USD trades above 1.1862. Correct as 2 opposite currencies and to align USD vs EUR, currency markets must align all USD and non USD correctly.

FXStreet.com

Weekly Forex Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and more [Video]

Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 128.69; (P) 129.18; (R1) 129.45;. Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral and further fall is in favor with 129.65 minor resistance intact. On the downside, break of 128.59 will target a test on 127.91 low first. Break there will resume larger decline from 134.11 to 127.07 key support level next. On the upside, however, break of 129.65 will turn bias back to the upside for 130.73 resistance.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1727. Euro's selloff to a 3-1/2 week low of 1.1725 in New York on Friday due to continued usd's strength on rising U.S. yields suggests early correction from August's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 has ended and re-test of this key support in envisaged later this week, today, reckon downside is limited to 1.1690/00.
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Crosses short-term upside hurdle on the way to 100-SMA

EUR/GBP takes the bids to refresh intraday top, crosses fortnightly resistance line. Firmer Momentum, sustained break of immediate hurdle directs bulls to 100-SMA. Key Fibonacci retracement levels, monthly low challenge bears. EUR/GBP refreshes intraday low to 0.8546, up 0.12% on a day during early Monday. The cross-currency pair recently pierced...
DailyFx

US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF

EUR/USD – Slightly Bearish. The US Dollar mounted a comeback this past week, extending gains against the Euro. This followed EUR/USD establishing a Shooting Star at the end of August after rejecting the 1.1909 – 1.1887 resistance zone. After then taking out the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.1806, the pair is setting itself up to retest the key 1.1704 – 1.1664 support zone.
babypips.com

Weekly Technical Outlook: CHF/JPY & Natural Gas Bullish Trend, EUR/USD Reversal

I’ve got a major reversal and long-term bullish setups on my radar this week. Don’t miss out on these potentially big rallies on CHF/JPY and natural gas, as well as an incoming downtrend on EUR/USD. EUR/USD: Daily. Reversal alert!. EUR/USD already tumbled below the neckline of its head and shoulders...
babypips.com

Chart Art: Trend and Reversal Setups on USD/JPY and EUR/GBP

Whether you like trading major dollar pairs or if you prefer currency crosses, I got you covered with USD/JPY’s trend and EUR/GBP break and retest opportunities. Is USD/JPY ready to see a trend? The pair has been trading in a wide range since July but its lower highs and lower lows hint that the buyers may be running out of steam.
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 109.36; (P) 109.59; (R1) 109.98;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 109.10 will argue that larger fall from 111.65 is resuming. Deeper decline should then be seen to 108.71 support first, and then 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 111.65 at 108.18 next. On the upside, above 110.44 will turn bias back to the upside for 110.79, and then 111.65 high instead.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY needs to erode the 110.45 mark to enjoy further gains – SocGen

"USD/JPY has experienced a directionless price action since July.". "Break above recent high of 110.45 is essential to affirm an extended up-move.".
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Bounces Off Daily Support

The US dollar surged after August’s upbeat retail sales took the market by surprise. The greenback was bid up by a buying-the-dips crowd on the daily support (109.10) when the RSI showed an oversold situation. The indicator’s bullish divergence pointed to a loss in the sell-off momentum. The break above...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Finds support in weekly pivot point

The decline of the EUR/USD currency exchange rate eventually reached the 1.1750 level, where it found support in the round exchange rate level and the weekly S2 simple pivot point. By zooming in the chart, it can be clearly observed that the rate bounced off exactly from the pivot point.
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Breaking out of range? Duo of central bank decisions to trigger action

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Breaking out of range? Duo of central bank decisions to trigger action. Do current inflation trends warrant tightening policy anytime soon? The past week's latest figures have caused jitters, leaving investors confused. Central banks take the stage in the upcoming week, with the Fed's taper timing and the BOE's rate hike prospects critical for GBP/USD. Read more...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Elliott Wave analysis: Approaching support

USDJPY is coming down, but still trapped in a higher degree range so we assume that's a triangle in the making, possibly in late stages of the structure. Elliott wave guidelines suggests that when wave D) swing high and triangle resistance line are broken, that's when market is ready to resume the uptrend.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY analysis: Recovers on Thursday

The decline of the USD/JPY currency exchange rate stopped at the August low level zone just above the 109.10 level. On Thursday the rate recovered to find resistance in the late August low level zone that is located at 109.42/109.50. If the recovery of the currency pair manages to pass...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY clings to gains near multi-day tops, eyeing to reclaim 110.00 mark

USD/JPY gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed expectations support prospects for a further appreciating move. The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session, with bulls now awaiting a sustained move...
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY trims losses and rebounds from 128.60

EUR/JPY dropped to the 128.60 region on Thursday. Higher US yields push the dollar higher, depress the yen. US Retail Sales surprised to the upside in August. After bottoming out in new lows around 128.60, EUR/JPY now regains some composure and manages to return to the vicinity of the 129.00 barrier.
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Is Facing Uphill Task Near 110.00

USD/JPY dipped towards 109.10 before correcting higher. A major hurdle is forming near 109.90 and 110.00 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD extended its decline below the key 1.1780 support. GBP/USD traded below the 1.3800 support zone, but it is still above 1.3720. USD/JPY Technical Analysis. The US Dollar reacted to...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY tumbles below 109.60

USD/JPY tumbled on Wednesday, falling below 109.60, the lower end of the sideways range that was containing most of the price action since August 18th. The tumble continued even lower, breaking below the low of August 24th, at 109.40. In our view, the downside exit out of the range has turned the short-term picture negative.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Further losses likely below 109.30 – UOB

A close below 109.30 could open the door to a deeper pullback in USD/JPY in the short-term horizon, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “While we expected USD to weaken yesterday, we were of the view that ‘oversold conditions suggest that any weakness is unlikely to break the major support at 109.30’. However, USD plummeted to 109.09 before rebounding. Conditions remain oversold and this coupled with the rapid bounce indicates that USD is unlikely to weaken further. For today, USD is more likely to consolidate and trade between 109.15 and 109.65.”
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY to drop substantially towards the 107.28 mark – Commerzbank

“USD/JPY has finally failed resistance at 110.59/85. We look for a retest of 109.07 and 108.73 recent lows.”. “A drop through 108.56 (end of May low) would engage the 108.08 200-day ma and the 107.48 April low.”. “The 55-week ma lies at 107.28 and we would allow for some consolidation...
