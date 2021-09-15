CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center Awarded National Child Traumatic Stress Network’s Five-Year Federal Grant

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDee Norton Child Advocacy Center, the region’s leading resource to prevent abuse, protect children and heal families, was awarded $1,994,368 from the National Child Traumatic Stress Network/Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (NCTSN-SAMHSA). To be implemented over the next five years, the grant will assist Dee Norton’s continued expansion of high-quality, evidence-based services and consultation work from therapy developers and international experts in child maltreatment.

