Get to Know Your Fellow A&P Colleagues - Erica Mack

The Administrative & Professional Collaborative (APC) is the representative voice for the Administrative & Professional employees of FSCJ. In an effort to build cohesiveness, awareness and collegiality, each month we put a “spotlight” on one of our members. September's Administrative and Professional Collaborative (APC) Spotlight shines on Associate Director of Student Success for Career Development Erica Mack. Erica oversees the career development staff and assists students with preparation for entry into the workforce. She also serves as an adjunct faculty member for the Adult Education program.