CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Cat in the Stax: Appreciating Hispanic Visual Artists

villanova.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo keep with recent “Cat in the Stax” themes of exploring different forms of art, and to honor the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, I want to call attention to a few visual artists of Latin-American descent. Gaining access to these artists’ works was made easy with the help of...

blog.library.villanova.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Pandemic enhances art appreciation

Nearing the height of the pandemic, around the 5 o’clock shift change, the windows were thrown open as medical staff and hospital workers were serenaded by a weary, scared and saddened public with song, bells and the banging of pots and pans. The world continued to endure COVID-19, and New York City wasn’t the only place offering up this supplication.
JACKSON, WY
Kokomo Tribune

Artworks Gallery featuring guest artist for Hispanic Heritage Month

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Kokomo Art Association is presenting a special guest artist, Araceli Munoz, in an exhibition of photo-ethnography entitled “ROAD TO MY ROOTS: A Mexican-American in Search of Her Identity”. The exhibition opened earlier this month at Artworks Gallery, located in Kokomo at 210 N....
wisc.edu

Visiting Artist Colloquium: Cat Balco

Once an observational painter of cityscapes, Cat Balco makes singular, boldly brushed abstraction paintings with push or hand brooms of varying sizes, never smaller than 12” across. The brooms are significant because they are laborers’ tools, not fine artists’ tools, and they speak to her personal background as the descendant of working class immigrants. The paradox that a painting—potentially one of the most valuable man-made objects—can be made with lowly workman’s tools: push brooms, inexpensive canvas, and paint. The paintings are constructed of a limited sequence of marks—usually about 9 per painting—that are gestural but minimal. By inviting her ancestry into the studio she reconnects the movement to its working class roots, imbuing her compositions with evidence of the manual labor of painting, often rotating her canvases, like gears or engines, so that dripping paint seemed to defy gravity to enter from any and all directions. The works are painted quickly but conceived slowly. Despite the scale of the brushes themselves, the broad swaths of their strokes feel delicate, intimate and generous. They are both respectful of their origins but also newly created, like chunks of icebergs broken from a melting glacier.
VISUAL ART
Community News

Fall Preview: The Visual Arts

Area museums and arts centers are opening their doors and welcoming the community back to explore shapes and ideas. The nationally known sculpture park will augment its usual schedule of exhibitions, such as the current one featuring national sculptor Bruce Beasley, with the premiere of its multisensory “The Night Forms Series” in November.
PRINCETON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
WISH-TV

BUTTER Art Fair features Black visual artists

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – BUTTER is a new multi-day fine art fair showcasing the works of more than 30 Black visual artists from across the country. The fair started Friday and will end Sunday at 6 p.m. BUTTER seeks to push boundaries by elevating Black artists in the national conversation as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
montereycountyweekly.com

Visuals 09.09.21

California landscape painter Richard Tette works in oil. He paints the golden hills of the Central Coast, Carmel Valley and Salinas Valley – bucolic landscapes often featuring still bodies of water and old barns as described by John Steinbeck. Tette works by applying an underpainting; he lets it dry, steps away, comes back, and finishes the piece. A San Francisco Bay Area native, Tette now lives in Carmel Valley. And his work is now viewable at the Carmel Art Association (Dolores Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel). [AP]
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graciela
Person
Emiliano Zapata
Concord Monitor

Hopkinton gallery exhibit shows artistic appreciation of the woods

Trees are the inspiration for a dozen artists who are displaying their work in the upcoming exhibit at Two Villages Art Society’s gallery in Hopkinton. Their work is on view and for sale from Sept. 17 to Oct. 9. The exhibit, titled “Into the Woods,” features furniture, wall art, lamps,...
HOPKINTON, NH
downbeat.com

Herbie’s Chicago Homecoming

As Herbie Hancock demonstrated in his recent return to performance, he is a musician of multitudes. The youthful 81-year-old NEA Jazz Master, UCLA professor, chair of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz and UNESCO Good Will Ambassador for Intercultural Dialogue packed both his live-in-person quintet concert at Chicago’s Symphony Center on Sept. 2 (and the Detroit Jazz Festival show the next night, streamed rather than held in public as had been planned) with compositions, improvisations, keyboard investigations, artistic concepts and the leadership style he’s developed in a career spanning at least 60 years. His U.S. tour continues through the month.
CHICAGO, IL
davidsonian.com

Fashion Dreams: Building a Brand

YamileX perez figuereo ‘22 (she/her) Why did I start my business? It’s actually simple. I’ve always wanted to be in the fashion industry. At 16, I started exploring it through pageants and modeling. Though I still have love for modeling, I decided to instead investigate my interest in fashion designing. I realized, however, that fashion is an extremely hard industry to take on when one has little experience; so, after much research, I came to the conclusion that it would be best to grow the brand as retail and later incorporate my own designs into it. In order to make the shift, I’m currently working on honing my sewing skills so hopefully by next year I’ll be able to add handmade exclusive designs to my brand.
RETAIL
Chicago Tribune

Riot Fest opens in Chicago’s Douglass Park with an ageless Patti Smith, carnival rides and, yes, Morrissey

Riot Fest opened for the weekend Thursday in Douglass Park on a beautiful pre-autumn afternoon with a preview day and just the Riot and Rebel stages activated; all five stages will be filled with bands soon after the gates open at 11 a.m. Friday. With the music lineup changing until almost the last minute, the fest’s bill through Sunday includes some hefty names, including Chicago’s own ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Art Museum#Photography#Hispanic#Latin American#Artstor#The J Paul Getty Museum#Colombian#The Guggenheim Museum#Asian American#Latina#Mexican#Cow Community#Zapatista#English#Villanova University#Falvey Memorial Library
villanova.edu

Cat in the Stax: What are you listening to?

Here at Falvey Memorial Library, we certainly emphasize the importance of reading. Film is also given a fair amount of attention, especially when a beloved book is adapted to the screen. In fact, Falvey’s “Flick or Flip” series is dedicated to discussing exactly that. The art form that isn’t mentioned...
THEATER & DANCE
cultureowl.com

Key West Artist Sally Binard wins South Florida Cultural Consortium 2021 Visual Artists Award

The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced that Monroe County artist Sally Binard has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2021 South Florida Cultural Consortium Visual and Media Artists Award. Sally Binard of Key West, was selected to receive this esteemed, five-county artist fellowship. Sally will receive a monetary award of $15,000 and be included in “The New Art: South Florida Cultural Consortium exhibition”.
FLORIDA STATE
Renna Media

The Ties That Bind: The Third Annual Celebration of Hispanic & Latin Artists

An art exhibit celebrating Hispanic and Latin artists opens Sep. 19. The City of Rahway presents The Ties That Bind: The Third Annual Celebration of Hispanic & Latin Artists. The Exhibit will be held at The Gallery Space, 1670 Irving Street, Rahway NJ (at the corner of Irving St. & Seminary Avenue). The exhibit runs from September 19 to October 10, 2021. The Opening Reception is Sunday, September 19 from 1-4 p.m.
RAHWAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Cats
beverlyreview.net

Art walk worth appreciating

Few things in life seem normal right now, so when things do feel normal, or somewhat so, it’s important to appreciate them. The return of the traditional Beverly Art Walk is among the things that local residents should appreciate. This year’s walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, from...
CHICAGO, IL
montereycountyweekly.com

Visuals 09.16.21

Works by Leonard Han can be seen in a show titled An Ethos for the Living – an exhibition of paintings and monotypes at the American Tin Cannery (125 Ocean View Blvd., Pacific Grove). This 2020 piece, titled “Beneath the Wave” and made using acrylic paint on raw canvas, can be seen among other selected paintings and monotypes that “have provided me a malleable dialogue with myself that spans over a 40-year period,” Han wrote in an artist’s statement. An opening reception takes place from 7-9pm, Friday, Sept. 17. [AP]
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
katzenworld.co.uk

New Cheshire & Wain Collection Inspired by Famous Cat Artist Louis Wain Is A Must For Cultured Kitties

Today’s felines, enjoying their own personal ‘fabulous life of’, adored and waited on by their co-habiting servants humans, owe much gratitude to 19th-century artist Louis Wain. His vast catalogue of paintings, illustrations, cartoons and postcards featuring fabulous felines helped transform cats’ role in society from mere ‘mousers’ to the pets...
PETS
mxdwn.com

Album Review: KUNZITE – VISUALS

One-way ticket to ride along the rings of Saturn (emotionally) KUNZITE is a two-person band made up of Augustin White, who is based in Hawaii and Oregon, and Mike Stroud, who is based in New York. The two men created VISUALS, their newest album, starting with tracks made in White’s studio in Hawaii, finished in Stroud’s upstate New York studio.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy