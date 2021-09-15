Mayo Clinic Q&A: Incorporating yoga into your workout routine can be helpful.
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have always been fairly flexible, so I have never felt compelled to include yoga in my fitness routine. Typically, I just walk and maybe do some weights for strength training. I was talking to a friend who said her physical therapist recommended yoga as part of a well-rounded workout routine. What is the benefit of yoga? Should I add it to my routine or stick with what I’m doing?www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0