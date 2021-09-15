Mayo Clinic Q&A: Incorporating yoga into your workout routine can be helpful.

When it comes to your workout routine, you probably fall into one of two categories: the devout, same-class-every-day, ride-or-die loyalist or the always-changing, new-workout-who-dis explorer. While both loyalty and exploration both have their benefits, the most effective workout plans are somewhere in the middle: consistent yet varied. Only doing the same workout or having no consistency in your routine could prevent you from lasting changes and feeling results. Whether you’ve got your favorite instructor on speed dial or are still making your way through every studio your town has to offer, read on for reasons why you need to adjust your workout routine to achieve a balance between variety and consistency.

