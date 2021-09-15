Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias Highlights Latin American Independence, Culture, Health and Fitness

09.14.2021

Seattle Center Festál: Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias, starting at 12 noon on Saturday, Sept. 18, celebrates Latino culture with music, folk dancers, poetry and demonstrations of tantalizing, time-honored foods. Click here to link to the live stream.

The annual festival commemorates the historical independence of countries within the Latin American region, many of which celebrate their national Independence Day in the month of September. Fiestas Patrias also takes pride in the new generations of Latinos who now call the United States home.

The Sept. 18 virtual program features opening remarks by City of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Seattle Center Director Robert Nellams and Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias Chairman Jorge Madrazo. The day includes presentations from local Latin American consulates and artists representing México, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Peru and Chile and a talk on Chicano culture with Dr. Jerry Garcia, head of educational programs at Sea Mar Community Health Centers.

Sea Mar Community Health Centers holds a family-friendly, in-person Fitness Health Fair and Vaccination Clinic, 12 noon-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, at 9635 Des Moines Memorial Dr S in Seattle. Visitors will find a variety of health and fitness resources, information and giveaways. The afternoon includes opening remarks at 12 noon and Zumba classes (kids class at 1 p.m., low impact at 2 p.m. and Zumba master class at 3 p.m.). Also on Sept. 19, Sea Mar’s White Center Medical Clinic will provide COVID-19 vaccines at no charge and health screenings for all guests.

View festival program details by clicking here.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series, presented virtually in 2021, provides a forum for cultural groups to come together and share their stories with the greater community. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression.

Seattle Center presents Seattle Center Festál: Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias in partnership with Sea Mar Community Health Centers and its volunteers. Streaming is free of charge. For more information, visit www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.

About Seattle Center Festál: Seattle Center Festál, Where the World Gathers, presents 24 ethnic cultural festivals on weekends throughout the year, virtually in 2021, to connect people in ways that build understanding, dispel stereotypes and generate pride among the generations who participate in these shared experiences. Seattle Center Festál is produced with the generous support of KUOW 94.9 Public Radio, T-Mobile, 4Culture, the City of Seattle and Seattle Center Foundation.