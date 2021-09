SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A couple was arrested in Sioux City after authorities found the two living with their child who wasn’t returned after a visitation. According to court documents, Ryne Bieniasz, 31, and Jade Dass, 27, both of Martin, South Dakota, are the biological parents of a child, but do not have custody of the child. Originally from Arizona, the two were supposed to return the victim back to the child’s guardian after an August visitation, but did not return.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO