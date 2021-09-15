COVID-19 home test kits and PPE are tax deductible

Some U.S. parents eagerly expecting their third enhanced Child Tax Credit payment this week say they haven't received the money as expected. The IRS said the emergency relief, which Congress approved earlier this year as a way to help millions of households suffering the economic effects of the pandemic, was sent on Wednesday to 35 million families. Some people may receive the checks through the mail, which could take several days to weeks to arrive in mailboxes, or get a direct deposit to their bank account in a few days.

