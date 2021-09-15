CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 home test kits and PPE are tax deductible

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the IRS, COVID-19 home testing kits are an eligible medical expense under the tax code. Personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes, are also eligible medical expenses if they’re used primarily for preventing the spread of COVID-19. That means taxpayers who itemize can deduct the cost of home testing supplies and PPE to the extent their total eligible medical and dental expenses exceed 7.5% of their adjusted gross income (AGI).

