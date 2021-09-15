CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Understanding SUDs: eliminate stigma by not judging

Daily Mining Gazette
 5 days ago

HOUGHTON — One of the major challenges facing people suffering with Substance Use Disorder (SUD), is the social stigma attached to those either suffering, in treatment, or in recovery from SUD. In order to help those suffering with SUDs, it is crucial that people come to understand that casting judgements and condemnation upon those suffering with addictions will not accomplish anything for the addicted person. It is important that stigmas of all kind be eliminated completely, including from the public, as well as the medical establishment. This can only come through understanding.

www.mininggazette.com

