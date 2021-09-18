CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Petito - live: Police enter Laundrie’s home as law enforcement rules out link to Moab murders

By Graig Graziosi,Maroosha Muzaffar,Chiara Giordano,Lamiat Sabin and Celine Wadhera
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pScW8_0bwocG4y00

A couple claims they saw missing YouTuber Gabby Petito ’s van near Jenny lake in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

The couple said they saw the van on 25 August, narrowing the potential search area for investigators if they deem the tip credible.

The couple did not see Ms Petito or her fiancé Brian Laundrie . However, Ms Petito did tag numerous potential campsites on an app called The Dyrt, which may provide insight into the general area she planned to explore on her trip.

Protesters gathered outside Mr Laundrie’s house on Thursday and plan to return on Friday, hoping to pressure him into cooperating with law enforcement. Ms Petito’s family called on Mr Laundrie’s family to help them find their daughter.

The Petitos asked the Laundries “as parents, how can you put us through this pain” and begged them to at least tell them where Ms Petito was left, or if they are even looking in the right area.

The family also revealed they do not believe Ms Petito’s final text message on 30 August actually came from her.

Ms Petito and her fiancé were reportedly arguing and hitting each other, according to a police report from Utah .

The couple, who were on a road trip in Ms Petito’s van, were spotted having an argument in Moab City, Utah on 12 August.

Bodycamera footage of a police encounter with the couple shows Ms Petito crying over the argument she and Mr Laundrie had been having during their trip.

On Wednesday, the North Port Police Department in Florida announced they were treating Ms Petito’s fiancé as a person of interest in their investigation. He has thus far refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

Ms Petito disappeared while on a road trip with her fiancé, Mr Laundrie, who returned without her, prompting a frantic search for the 22-year-old woman that began on 11 September.

Sign up to our free breaking news email to follow this story.

Comments / 737

Diedra Parsley
17d ago

What kind of person would just drive home while your girlfriend/ travel buddy is missing. Of course he knows what happened. Those poor parents. I can’t even imagine what their going through. She could be anywhere between Florida and Utah.

Reply(31)
317
Genoa Hobson
17d ago

It's HER VEHICLE. They have made it clear the van belonged to HER. Why did he drive off without her? If he wanted to go on without her, he needed to catch a bus, not take her vehicle from her. They need to get him by the scruff of his neck and take him back to the last place he "claims" to have been with her and they need to search. Surely, he will help or break down and reveal where she is.

Reply(62)
210
Joe Ciccio
17d ago

How about arresting him for grand theft larceny? He stole her vehicle. Why would someone who loves someone not help find her? Only one explanation. The truth will implicate him.

Reply(16)
190
