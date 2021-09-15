Halloween Season Events Return to Sleepy Hollow

Broadway shows have returned, Yankee Stadium and Citi Field are full of fans, but nothing says fall is back in swing in the region quite like the return of Halloween season events in Sleepy Hollow, NY. The Village, which recently marked the bicentennial of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” published in 1820, had to put Halloween events on hiatus last year, but has an exciting slate of outdoor events and celebrations planned for the upcoming season.