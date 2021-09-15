CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Why three Cincinnati Reds players wanted to wear No. 21 to honor Roberto Clemente

Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH – There is a Robert Clemente Statue outside of PNC Park that many Cincinnati Reds walk past on their way inside of the ballpark. They’ll have a chance to honor Clemente’s legacy Wednesday. It’ll be Roberto Clemente Day across the Major Leagues where all Puerto Rican players can wear No. 21, along with all the Roberto Clemente Award nominees and previous Roberto Clemente Award recipients.

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Celebrate Roberto' kicks off days of Clemente events

Even Pittsburghers who don’t follow the Pirates have never forgotten Roberto Clemente. In the nearly half century since his tragic death, there has been a bridge named after him and a museum created to honor his memory. And next week there will be plenty to remind people of the great humanitarian and Hall of Fame baseball player.
PITTSBURGH, PA
metsmerizedonline.com

Pete Alonso Named Mets’ 2021 Roberto Clemente Award Nominee

Major League Baseball officially announced the 2021 Roberto Clemente nominee’s on Tuesday morning, and the representative for the New York Mets is unsurprisingly first baseman Pete Alonso. The Roberto Clemente award is MLB’s prestigious philanthropic honor. The award is presented annually to the player who best represents the game through...
MLB
Yardbarker

'Make A Difference': Rangers' Trevino Nominated For Roberto Clemente Award

ARLINGTON, Texas ‚— Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that catcher Jose Trevino was named the Texas Rangers 2021 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, baseball’s most prestigious individual honor. The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of baseball...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Morgan
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Willie Mays
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Michael Lorenzen
Person
Todd Frazier
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera nominated for 2021 Roberto Clemente Award

Detroit Tigers veteran Miguel Cabrera is one of 30 players in the running for MLB's Roberto Clemente Award. The honor is given to the player who "best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field." Each team gets to nominate one player.
MLB
chatsports.com

Trey Mancini selected as Orioles’ nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

Orioles star Trey Mancini’s comeback has featured plenty of highlights on the field. He’s also making an impact off it. Mancini was selected as the Orioles’ nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award, the club and Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. The award recognizes the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, sportsmanship, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions.” The league will celebrate the 20th annual Roberto Clemente Day on Wednesday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Baseball Classic#The Major Leagues#Puerto Rican#Latin#The Hall Of Fame#Clemente Award
gaslampball.com

Vote for Joe Musgrove to win the Roberto Clemente Award

Joe Musgrove came to the San Diego Padres via trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates before this season and he was the perfect player for San Diegans to wrap their arms around. He is a hometown kid getting to pitch for his hometown team wearing the number of the pitcher (Jake Peavy) that he idolized growing up. Of course, Musgrove would then plant himself in Padres history when he threw the first no-hitter in the history of the franchise on April 9, 2021 in Texas.
MLB
chatsports.com

Bregman and 2 former Astros are nominees for Roberto Clemente Award

Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports. Alex Bregman, Tony Kemp and Joe Musgrove are among the players with Astros ties to be finalists for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award. On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced each organization’s nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award, as the Houston Astros have Alex...
MLB
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Gifts Key To The City To Roberto Clemente’s Family

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Major League Baseball honored one of the greatest. It’s the 20th annual Roberto Clemente Day. A day of honoring the life of the Pirates’ great and his spirit of community service. PTL Something Good: Clemente’s children and family gathered around his statue outside of PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon to mark the day. Mayor Bill Peduto presented Roberto Clemente Jr. and Luis Clemente with the Key to the City to honor their late father and all he did for Pittsburgh. “Dad was so proud of being a Puerto Rican. But also the fact that this city gave him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
bucsdugout.com

It’s time for Roberto Clemente’s No. 21 to be retired across baseball

Today and every year—beginning last season—on September 15 Major League Baseball and its respective 30 franchises honor the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente. Clemente played 18 seasons in right field as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1955-1972, becoming a Hall of Fame player and person during his time in Western Pennsylvania.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Daily Tribune

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brent Suter nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

Brent Suter’s Brewers career has been defined as much by his charitable endeavors as the versatility he’s brought to the pitching staff. It came as no surprise, then, that the left-hander was nominated by the club as its nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award, which is given annually to the major-leaguer “who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
MLB
Omaha.com

Roncalli grad Alec Bohm is Phillies' nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

Omaha Roncalli grad Alec Bohm is the Philadelphia Phillies' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. Each one of MLB's 30 teams nominates one player for the award that is given to the player who "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team." The award has been handed out annually since 1971 and has gone to 19 Hall of Famers.
MLB
KCTV 5

Salvador Perez nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, the MLB announced that Salvador Perez is the Royals' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which is baseball’s most prestigious individual honor for Major Leaguers. A release from the Royals states: "The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition by a Major League player...
MLB
chatsports.com

Talk The Plank Podcast celebrates Roberto Clemente

Nathan Hursh and Jake Slebodnick celebrate the memory and legacy of Pittsburgh Pirates and MLB legend Roberto Clemente and discuss the team’s third straight series victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Follow Nathan on Instagram: @Nathan_Hursh. Follow Jake on Twitter: @_RadioJake. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes. Send all...
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Take Two of Three From the Struggling Cincinnati Reds

Despite getting their best pitching performance of the series in the series finale… the Pittsburgh Pirates once again came up short in their efforts to sweep a series. It’s no secret that the 2021 season has been a tough one for the Pittsburgh Pirates. On their way to a third consecutive last place finish in the National League Central the only real question that remains for the Pirates is will they finish with the third overall pick in next summer’s draft, or will they outdo the Texas Rangers on the field and earn the fourth overall selection.
MLB
yourconroenews.com

MLB: The Woodlands' Goldschmidt a Roberto Clemente Award nominee

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was nominated to represent the franchise for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award. Goldschmidt, a six-time nominee for the award, graduated from The Woodlands High School in 2006 after helping the Highlanders to the state championship that spring for head coach Ron Eastman. Major...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy