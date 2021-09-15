CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Opens First New Jersey and Wisconsin Locations Amidst Ongoing Nationwide Expansion

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading Fast-Casual Concept Expands Presence to 34 States and Announces Five New Agreement Signings. September 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // WICHITA, Kan. - Leading fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today it has experienced significant development nationwide throughout the second and third quarters of 2021, including the opening of its first restaurants in New Jersey and Wisconsin. With these new locations, the rapidly-growing brand now has a presence in 34 states and is slated to continue expanding its footprint with a strong pipeline fueled by continued franchise development success. In addition to these milestone restaurant openings, Freddy’s has announced the recent signing of five development deals with new and existing franchisees to bring 30 units to key target markets across the U.S., including Texas, Louisiana, Indiana, North Dakota and the greater Chicagoland region.

