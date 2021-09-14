‘My Name Is Pauli Murray’ is a revelatory portrait of the most pioneering legal activist you never heard of
If anyone deserves to have a moment, it’s Pauli Murray. In fact, as “My Name is Pauli Murray” demonstrates, the poet, activist, legal scholar, teacher and Episcopal priest at the center of this illuminating documentary deserves to have millions of moments. While they were researching their hit film “RBG,” directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen discovered that Ruth Bader Ginsburg credited Murray with helping to shape her legal reasoning on the issue of sex discrimination. Intrigued, the team began to research Murray, and found a warm, charismatic and courageous figure who was routinely decades ahead of her time.www.washingtonpost.com
