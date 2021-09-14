CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘My Name Is Pauli Murray’ is a revelatory portrait of the most pioneering legal activist you never heard of

By Ann Hornaday
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf anyone deserves to have a moment, it’s Pauli Murray. In fact, as “My Name is Pauli Murray” demonstrates, the poet, activist, legal scholar, teacher and Episcopal priest at the center of this illuminating documentary deserves to have millions of moments. While they were researching their hit film “RBG,” directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen discovered that Ruth Bader Ginsburg credited Murray with helping to shape her legal reasoning on the issue of sex discrimination. Intrigued, the team began to research Murray, and found a warm, charismatic and courageous figure who was routinely decades ahead of her time.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
meaws.com

‘My Name Is Pauli Murray’ Review: Ahead of the Times

“My Name Is Pauli Murray,” the plainly pedagogical documentary by the filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen, hinges on the audience not knowing who Murray was: an activist, writer, attorney and priest. The easier to wow us with the onslaught of information, which rightfully situates Murray — a Black, gender...
womenandhollywood.com

Pick of the Day: “My Name Is Pauli Murray”

If there were any justice in this world, Pauli Murray would be a household name on par with Martin Luther King or Gloria Steinem or Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was an activist and legal scholar whose arguments bolstered the work of folks such as Ginsburg and Thurgood Marshall, and aided last year’s ACLU Supreme Court victory. She questioned race and gender categories long before those conversations reached mainstream, or even academic, discourse. She was queer and nonbinary; she romanced women, and sometimes dressed and lived as a man (more on that in a bit). She is a case study on how women of color, Black women in particular, are erased from the history books.
AMAZON
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pauli Murray
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Rosa Parks
Antelope Valley Press

Patricia Maginnis, pioneering abortion-rights activist, dies

Patricia Maginnis, one of the nation’s earliest and fiercest proponents of a woman’s right to safe, legal abortions, who crusaded for that right on her own before the formation of an organized reproductive-rights movement, died, Aug. 30, in Oakland. She was 93. Her niece Semberlyn Crossley said the cause of...
HEALTH
Observer-Reporter

Portrait of an artist: Local man had long career as artist, activist

Reduce, reuse, recycle – and be joyful. The art that clay artist Kyle Hallam produced over a career of more than 40 years is all of that and more. When the artist known as Kyle – as he signed his work when he thought it mattered – died from a brain tumor on May 27, it sent shockwaves of disbelief through the network of those of us who knew him as a friend, a fellow artist and community activist of the very best kind.
WAYNESBURG, PA
New York Post

Michael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephew speaks out about ‘amazing uncle’

Michael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephew on Tuesday described the late actor as an “amazing uncle” who supported him during his more than two decades behind bars. Dominic Dupont was convicted of murder at 19, reportedly for the death of a man during a fight he got into as a teenager while defending his twin brother. He served 20 years of a 25-to-life term before his sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Rutgers University#Episcopal#Rbg
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry Ridiculed By Body Language Experts

British royal family news shows that Time magazine officially jumped the shark by putting Hollywood Harry and Rachel Meghan Markle on its latest edition of birdcage material. That picture, and more like it, was roasted on social media as painfully staged, and their inclusion on Time’s list of the galaxy’s 100 Most Influential People declared preposterous.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Literary Hub

Tragic Architecture: A History of the World Trade Center and the Unluckiest Architect You’ve Never Heard Of

Open Source is the world’s longest-running podcast. Christopher Lydon circles the big ideas in culture, the arts and politics with the smartest people in the world. It’s the kind of curious, critical, high-energy conversation we’re all missing nowadays. *. The architect Minoru Yamasaki’s life included intense productivity along with tragedy,...
DESIGN
Richmond.com

'I never wanted to change my name': Richmond's Osama Eqbal says it's 'first gift' from his parents

Editor’s note: For the past 20 years Osama Eqbal, a line manager at the Chesterfield County Airport, has been mocked because he shares a first name with the former al-Qaida founder and mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, Osama bin Laden. However, Eqbal said he will never change his name because it is the first gift he ever received from his parents.
RICHMOND, VA
sportswar.com

So there is this band I somehow had never heard of...Band of Horses...

I'm sure I've heard a song or two on the radio, but never knew this band. I'm really liking everything the youtube machine is spitting at me. Hard to describe, but good...My wheelhouse is in late 80s early 90s "progressive"...think The Cure, The Furs, Echo and the Bunnymen, U2 etc., and this seems to suit my ear...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Harvard Crimson

BoardPlus? Never Heard of Her.

Campus life is back and buzzing, and whether you're new to the scene or returning after a Zoom hiatus, we can all identify with the burning question: what is the deal with BoardPlus? Maybe you miss the good ol’ pre-Covid days of BoardPlus, or maybe you have never even heard of it before clicking on this article. Either way, we’re here to tell you what it is, what has changed, and how to take advantage of it.
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

Anderson Cooper on the Vanderbilt dynasty

For the past 15 years, CNN anchor and "60 Minutes" correspondent Anderson Cooper has been sorting through his mother's treasures. Cooper's mother was Gloria Vanderbilt, known for her designer jeans, and as the so-called "Poor Little Rich Girl" at the center of an infamous Depression-era custody battle between her own mother (also named Gloria) and Aunt Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy