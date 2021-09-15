CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleVoid outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of entry.

news9.com

Okie Express Text and Win Giveaway Official Rules

OFFICIAL RULES (KWTV) 1. The Contest is open to all U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents, at least 18 years of age, who reside in NEWS 9 Designated Market Area, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. ("DMA") except as otherwise provided in these or specific contest rules. For a copy of the DMA Map, visit www.news9.com/contests or click here. Employees of NEWS 9 and its affiliated parent and subsidiary companies, affiliated stations or companies, advertising and promotion agencies, sponsors, entities furnishing prizes or otherwise connected with the conduct of this Contest ("Contest Entities") and their respective officers, directors, representatives and agents, their immediate families and members of their households, are all ineligible and may not register or participate in the Contest.
PopSugar

FOX 4 Days of Giveaways (Official Rules)

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN; A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE ODDS OF WINNING; CONSUMER DISCLOSURE: YOU HAVE NOT YET WON. There will be four (4) separate Sweepstakes promotions that take place during FOX's Four Days of Giveaways Campaign between 9/20/2021 and 9/24/2021. This page contains four (4) separate sets of Official Rules, one for each of the four (4) Sweepstakes. You must scroll down this page to review the Official Rules for each Sweepstakes.
Fortune

Federal Reserve chair opens review of investment rules for officials

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has ordered a “fresh and comprehensive” examination of the central bank’s ethics rules around permissible financial holdings and activities by senior Fed officials. “This review will assist in identifying ways...
Radio Business Report

Locast Is Officially Dead, Thanks To Federal Judge’s Ruling

Less than 48 hours after a New York Federal District Court Judge declined to honor its request for summary judgment in a case focused on copyright infringement brought against the operation by the nation’s “Big Four” broadcast TV networks, Locast on September 2 suspended its operations. Now, that suspension has...
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
AFP

Deported Haitians angry after US sends them back to Port-au-Prince

Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. But the rule, which offers protections to migrants whose home countries are dealing with catastrophes like natural disasters, only applied to Haitians already in the United States on July 29. 
sflcn.com

Congresswoman Wilson Response to Haitian Migrants Seeking Asylum in Texas

[MIAMI[ – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement in response to reports of Haitian migrants seeking asylum in Del Rio, Texas:. “It was deeply dismaying to learn that tens of thousands of Haitians are huddling under a Texas bridge and that more are expected. It takes a particular level of desperation to escape the conditions at home to make such a perilous journey, especially with children in tow. Sadly, Haitians and asylum seekers from other nations have chosen to do so in the hope of entering the United States, only to find themselves in this very dire predicament. I am extremely concerned about their welfare and what is fast becoming a growing international humanitarian crisis.
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
Matt Lillywhite

Another Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
HuffingtonPost

$100 Million Trump Tower Loan Placed On Bank 'Watch List' Over Vacancies

A $100 million loan to Donald Trump’s flagship Trump Tower in Manhattan has been placed on a “watch list” by Wells Fargo Bank because of troubling “lower than average occupancy” in the building. Occupancy has dropped from 85.9% at the end of last year to 78.9% currently, according to Wells...
