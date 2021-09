Jelyse Williams has dabbled with the saxophone, but she wanted to learn how to really play. So when she came to UB this fall, she signed up for the marching band. “I just joined,” says Williams, 18. “I’m trying to push myself out of my comfort zone and try different things because I never know what I’m truly good at — or what things I can do that can inspire others.”

