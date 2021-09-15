Dauber, Dean - Possession of Methamphetamine (M) and 1 additional charge

Dean Dauber, 36, of Lancaster, PA was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after an incident that occurred at a hotel in the 2100 block of North Reading Road on September 6, 2021. At 0329 hours, East Cocalico Township Police were dispatched to the hotel for a report of a sick person. Police arrived an found Dauber and other people in the room. Dauber had an active warrant from the Lancaster City Police Department. He was taken into custody, and officers found a small amount of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on him. He was turned over to the Lancaster City Police Department.