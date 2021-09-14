Gopher Baseball Completes First Two Intrasquad Scrimmages
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers baseball team returned to action this past weekend for the first time this fall, playing two intrasquad scrimmages. Friday's scrimmage was an 8-3 win for the gold team, which struck early with an RBI triple by Easton Bertrand and a home run by Kyle Bork in the first inning. An RBI double by freshman Brady Counsell helped them expand the lead in the second inning. Bertrand also continued his big day with a home run in the fifth.gophersports.com
