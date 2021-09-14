Peak Performance is for Everyone!

For many people today, the word “yoga” conjures up images of colorful mats, flexible bodies, and tight clothing. While these images may be great for posting on social media, they have little to do with actual yoga. In fact, yoga poses, or asanas as they are known in Sanskrit, are just a small part of the expansive system of yogic sciences that have been practiced for thousands of years. These sciences include the yamas and niyamas, asana, pranayama, pratyahara, dharana, dhyana, and samadhi. You may be wondering why these are sciences, and not simply practices: like other sciences, countless testing has led to a series of steps that when followed correctly produce a replicable result. In the case of yoga, the result is a state of enlightened living. In this state, not only does your own life benefit, but also those of all with whom you interact, both personally and professionally.

