News & Information

Twelfth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Charles Roberts presented two local attorneys with the annual Jim Slater Award for Professionalism in a virtual ceremony Friday. This year it was a tie between a defense attorney and a prosecutor. Twelfth Circuit judges selected assistant public defender (recently retired) Tom Fielding and assistant state attorney Kate Wallace for their professionalism in the practice of criminal law and awarded them both with the 2021 Jim Slater Award for Professionalism.jud12.flcourts.org
