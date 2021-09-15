People on the Move
Sales Support Representative at Universal Woods, Incorporated. Wendy Dean recently joined Universal Woods as Sales Support Representative, a role in the Customer Service Department. She is responsible for acting as a liaison between our customers, outside personnel, and manufacturing by providing accurate and timely information regarding orders and inquiries. Wendy graduated from McKendree University with a degree in business administration. She brings with her extensive customer service experience.
