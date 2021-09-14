CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Businesses scramble and governors bristle at new mandates

By Zeke Miller The Associated Press
miamitimesonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo part time employees count? Will staff start resigning in droves? Where do labor unions stand? Will this get tied up in litigation?. These are just some of the questions swirling around since President Joe Biden mandated that all employers with more than 100 workers require vaccines or weekly COVID-19 tests, affecting about 80 million Americans. The roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

