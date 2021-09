JPMorgan Chase is taking a 75% stake in Volkswagen Payments, a unit of the automaker with expertise in artificial intelligence, the "internet of things" and other innovations. The Volkswagen deal, which is expected to close in early 2022, comes as in-vehicle technology becomes more of a launching point for other tasks such as in-car shopping. Chase hopes that in addition to handling payments for motorists, the Volkswagen technology can provide services for other purposes such as B2B payments or new customer-facing payments that use some of the same technology that powers in-car finance.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO