Delaware County Community College & West Chester University Join National “Moon Shot for Equity” Partnership to Erase Equity Gaps in College Completion

Delaware & Chester Counties, PA (September 15, 2021)—West Chester University and Delaware County Community College announced today they have joined the “Moon Shot for Equity,” a national student-success initiative led by Washington, D.C.-based education firm EAB. As the inaugural members of the project’s Southeastern Pennsylvania Regional Collaborative, the two schools will work together and with EAB to help more students of color, and those from other historically underserved populations in the Southeastern Pennsylvania region, graduate from college.