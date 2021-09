The introduction of two new islands with the Genshin Impact 2.1 update means that travellers have lots of new areas to explore. Like the previous patch, this patch also introduces some new domains which need to be unlocked by solving some puzzles. One such domain is Palace in the Pool located in the north of Watatsumi Island. This domain is a one-time domain similar to Shakkei Pavillion. It rewards players with 40 Primogems and 500 Adventurer’s XP upon completion along with Mora and artifacts. In this guide, we will show how to unlock the Palace in a Pool domain in Genshin Impact.

