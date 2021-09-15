CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple's autumn announcement brings bumper crop of newness

By Jonathan Wilson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this year's annual September keynote event, Apple previewed a host of new products, including four new iPhone 13 models, two new iPads and the new Watch Series 7. At its annual event, Apple announced updates to almost all of its iOS lineup of products (except the iPads Pro and Air), along with the latest iteration of its Watch wearable and new additions to its Fitness+ health and wellbeing service. All of the new products are available for pre-order and shipping either immediately or within the next few weeks.

