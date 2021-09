I went into watching Afterlife of the Party initially thinking it would be a rom-com version of The Good Place, but what I didn't expect was an introspective and heartfelt story about grief and loss. The story follows Victoria Justice's Cassie, a carefree event planner who lives life to the fullest. However, after dying from a freak accident just before her 25th birthday, she begins to realize there is more to life than she originally thought. As she tries to gain access to The Above, she must take care of her unfinished business on Earth, which includes making peace with her former BFF Lisa (Midori Francis), her grief-stricken father, and her estranged mother.

