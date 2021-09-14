CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ladder Trucks Delivered

Cambridge, Massachusetts
 9 days ago

On August 29, 2021 the new Ladder 2 was delivered to Cambridge. The new truck is a 2021 Pierce 100’ Ascendant with T3 rear steering and energy saving Idle Reduction Technology. Both photos show the 19 year old Ladder 2 on the left with the new Ladder 2 on the right.

Once the CFD mechanics complete final outfitting and firefighters complete training with the new truck, it will be placed in service at the East Cambridge fire house to replace the older truck.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

