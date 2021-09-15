DSEI NEWS: Royal Navy Debuts Plans for Next-Gen Containers

Air Force Special Operations Command says it needs an MC-130J on floats and it looks like it has a plan to get it. Back in May, we reported on the fact that U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) really wanted to make the long-standing dream of a C-130 seaplane a reality. In fact, the so-called MC-130J Amphibious Capability, or MAC, was listed as one of its new procurement priorities. While we had a grainy little rendering of what this could look like when we filed that report, as well as other historical design concepts, we now have a far better look at exactly what they want, and yes, it is a C-130 on floats.

