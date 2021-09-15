CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DSEI NEWS: Royal Navy Debuts Plans for Next-Gen Containers

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — The Royal Navy expects to have four new capsules each packed with a different capability for its ships in the next six to nine months, according to a top official. The Persistent Operational Deployment Systems, also known as PODS, are part of the U.K. sea service's plan to create a more affordable fleet that is prepared for future fights, said Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Nick Hine Sept. 15. The container-sized pods will be fitted to surface fleets interchangeably depending on operational demand, he said.

