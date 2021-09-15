Eye Candy of the Week: Foster Coffee Co. shop, 196 Albert Ave. in downtown East Lansing.
This month’s Eye Candy is the Foster Coffee Co. shop, 196 Albert Ave. in downtown East Lansing. The coffee shop has an urban industrial vibe. The prevalent use of concrete (on the floors, window wall and support post) as well as the exposed pipes and ductwork reflect the utilitarian aesthetic that characterize this style. It feels pared down — raw even — yet also cozy, thanks to the mix of polished surfaces.www.lansingcitypulse.com
Comments / 0