Activision Blizzard Hires New ‘Chief People Officer’ and Chief Commercial Officer Following Allegations

 5 days ago

In a recent press release on the Activison Blizzard website, CEO of Activision Bobby Kotick has announceed that two new hires – namely Julie Hodges from the Walt Disney Company and Sandeep Dube from Delta Airlines will be occupying the positions of Chief People Officer and Chief Commercial officer respectively.

Bobby Kotick
