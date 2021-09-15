Walmart partners with Ford for autonomous vehicle delivery pilot

Walmart has partnered with Argo AI and Ford to bring a new autonomous delivery system to its Austin, Miami, and Washington D.C customer base. This service will make Walmart deliveries more convenient and swiftly executed. Customers can now place their orders for groceries and other items online, which will then be routed and scheduled using Argo's cloud-based infrastructure. Once scheduled, the company will use Ford vehicles integrated with Argo's AI self-driving technology to deliver the items autonomously. Argo AI CEO Bryan Salesky explains that this partnership with Walmart aims to explore the potential of autonomous deliveries at large-scale demands.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO