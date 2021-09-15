Walmart partners with Ford for autonomous vehicle delivery pilot
Walmart is continuing to expand its efforts to fulfill online orders with self-driving delivery vehicles. The discount giant, which previously collaborated with Ford and Postmates in November 2018 to test self-driving vehicles to deliver fresh groceries in Florida’s Miami-Dade County, is now working with Ford and autonomous vehicle technology platform Argo AI to launch an autonomous vehicle delivery service in Miami, Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C.www.chainstoreage.com
