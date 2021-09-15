CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Oneida Street Project Work Resuming

stormlakeradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Storm Lake Oneida Street project is getting back on track this week following a delay due to unexpected underground infrastructure issues. Project work will be going on today (Wed) through Friday of this week. Delivery of necessary materials is expected on Friday. Installation of those materials is planned to begin next Monday, September 20th. Completion of the project is anticipated this November, as outlined in the agreement.

stormlakeradio.com

