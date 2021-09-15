CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Dems Float Capital Gains Tax Rate 15% Lower Than Biden Proposal

 5 days ago

House Democrats plan to propose a far lower top capital gains tax than proposed by President Joe Biden, according to news reports. Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee are set to propose raising the top capital gains rate from 20% to 25%, compared to the 39.6% proposed by Biden, which would have been equal to the new top rate on regular income, Bloomberg writes, citing people familiar with the matter who asked to remain anonymous.

The Guardian

Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industries. One of the lawmakers is the House’s single largest recipient of pharmaceutical industry campaign cash this election cycle, and another lawmaker’s immediate past chief of staff is now lobbying for drugmakers.
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
The Atlantic

Why Biden Bet It All on Mandates

When President Joe Biden rolled out his plan requiring vaccinations on a mass scale, he sounded a bit like a gambler at a point of desperation. Biden’s presidency, and much of his legacy, hinges on defeating the prolonged pandemic. During a dismal summer of rising infections and deaths due to vaccine holdouts and the Delta variant, the pandemic seemed to have defeated him. Under the new rules, Biden hopes to pressure about 80 million more Americans to get their shots. It’s a political risk that opens him up to Republican attacks that he’s intruding on peoples’ freedoms, ahead of midterm elections that could easily strip the Democrats of their congressional majority. Biden gets this. He’s all in, win or lose.
PennLive.com

AOC plans bill to reinstate federal unemployment benefits

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is planning to introduce a bill focused on reinstating federal unemployment benefits after it ended on Sept. 6. “I’ve been very disappointed on both sides of the aisle that we’ve just simply allowed pandemic unemployment assistance to completely lapse when we are clearly not fully recovered from the cost effects of the pandemic,” Ocasio-Cortez said during a virtual town hall on Tuesday, as reported by Bloomberg.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Joe Biden’s Recent 39% Approval Rating Lower Than Donald Trump’s Ever Was?

A viral Instagram post claims President Joe Biden’s 39 percent approval rating is lower than former President Donald Trump’s ever was. While a recent Economist/YouGov poll did find Biden’s approval rating to be 39 percent, some Economist/YouGov polls show Trump’s approval rating being below that at times while he was in office. Surveys conducted by other polling firms at certain points in Trump’s presidency also put his approval rating below 39 percent.
Americas
Presidential Election
Economy
Politics
U.S. Politics
Elections
Income Tax
Personal Finance
fatherly.com

House Democrats Abandon Biden’s Plan to Axe the Step-Up Tax Loophole

It looked like the Biden administration was primed to close the step-up tax loophole, one of the most egregious gaps in the federal tax code. But bad-faith arguments from Republicans and conservative Democrats and, one has to assume, howling from wealthy campaign contributors, have taken their toll. The bill that made it out of the House Ways and Means Committee would leave the loophole intact, allowing it to continue to perpetuate the racial wealth gap in this country.
AFP

US Congress back for frantic autumn with Biden agenda at stake

US lawmakers will dive into the busiest legislative period in years in the coming week, with President Joe Biden counting on a united front from Democrats to pass make-or-break spending bills that he hopes will improve his sagging approval ratings. Facing stinging criticism over the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and a stubbornly elevated pandemic death toll, Biden is banking on going into next year's midterm elections with historic economic reforms under his belt. Avoiding a government shutdown is also at the top of the agenda, alongside dodging a catastrophic credit default, which may be the largest of the looming deadlines.
CONGRESS & COURTS

