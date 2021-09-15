Dems Float Capital Gains Tax Rate 15% Lower Than Biden Proposal
House Democrats plan to propose a far lower top capital gains tax than proposed by President Joe Biden, according to news reports. Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee are set to propose raising the top capital gains rate from 20% to 25%, compared to the 39.6% proposed by Biden, which would have been equal to the new top rate on regular income, Bloomberg writes, citing people familiar with the matter who asked to remain anonymous.financialadvisoriq.com
Comments / 0