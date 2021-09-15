CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESR and Ulterra Announce Partnership in the Middle East

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR") (NASDAQ: NESR) (NASDAQ: NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region and Ulterra Drilling Technologies, L.P. ("Ulterra"), an independent supplier and manufacturer of polycrystalline diamond compact ("PDC") drill bits, announced that they have entered into an agreement to deploy and use Ulterra PDC bits across various countries in the MENA and Asia region.

