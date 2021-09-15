NESR and Ulterra Announce Partnership in the Middle East
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR") (NASDAQ: NESR) (NASDAQ: NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region and Ulterra Drilling Technologies, L.P. ("Ulterra"), an independent supplier and manufacturer of polycrystalline diamond compact ("PDC") drill bits, announced that they have entered into an agreement to deploy and use Ulterra PDC bits across various countries in the MENA and Asia region.
