The Mirror Universe Invasion Begins In ‘Star Trek Online: Reflections’

After wrapping up their Year of Klingon in May, Star Trek Online is now jumping back into the Mirror Universe for the latest season update. Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have launched the latest season of Star Trek Online, with a Mirror Universe invasion. Season 24 titled Reflections is available now for free on PC, with an update for Xbox One and PS4 coming in November. In the previous season, STO celebrated the end of the longstanding Klingon Civil War. Unfortunately, this newly restored peace in the galaxy proves to be short-lived, as a new danger emerges from the Mirror Universe, bringing back with it Admiral Leeta (voiced by Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s Chase Masterson) from the dreaded Terran Empire. A new featured episode that kicks off a brand new, multi-part story arc for the game is available now for the free-to-play MMORPG.