DT Akiem Hicks still hopes to retire as a Bear despite contract stalemate

By Chicago Sun-Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkiem Hicks is doing his best to set aside frustration over his contract stalemate with the Bears, and so far, he seems perfectly capable of compartmentalizing. That situation hasn’t seemed to have any effect on his play, and he was a rare bright spot defensively in the season-opening 34-14 loss to the Rams.

