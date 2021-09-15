CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $81 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares for Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI)

 5 days ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $81 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares for Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI).

StreetInsider.com

Notification on manager’s related party transactions

Apranga APB has received notification on the transactions in issuer's securities concluded by Minvista UAB, legal entity closely related to chairman of the board Darius Mockus (see attachment). Rimantas Perveneckas. Apranga Group CEO. +370 5 2390801. Attachment.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Appoints Kathryn Penkus Corzo to its Board

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today announced the nomination of Kathryn Penkus Corzo to stand for election to the Company's Board of Directors at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for November 1, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Brown & Brown (BRO) announces the asset acquisition of AGIS Network, Inc.

J. Scott Penny, chief acquisitions officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO), and Kevin Sypniewski, founder and president of AGIS Network, Inc., today announced that Brown & Brown has acquired substantially all of the assets of AGIS.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Molina Healthcare (MOH) PT Raised to $350 at BMO Capital Following Investor Day

BMO Capital analyst Matt Borsch raised the price target on Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) to $350.00 (from $315.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Advance Technologies Inc (AVTX) Prices 12.5M Share Offering at $2.2/sh

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC under which the underwriters agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 12,500,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a public offering price of $2.20 per share (the "Public Offering Price"). The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Launches $450M Stock Offering

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) (the "company") announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $450 million of common stock registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) Prices Upsized 10.8M Share IPO at $16/sh

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,800,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Tyra. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Tyra, are expected to be $172.8 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol "TYRA." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Tyra has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,620,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Prices 15.55M Share IPO at $27/sh

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Definitive Healthcare is offering 15,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Cyren (CYRN) Announces $10.2 Million Private Placement of Ordinary Shares, Warrants

Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN), today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and other accredited investors to raise approximately $10.2 million through the issuance of 14,152,779 of its ordinary shares (or ordinary share equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to 14,152,779 ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $0.72 per share (or ordinary share equivalent) and associated warrant, in a private placement priced "at-the-market" under Nasdaq Rules. The warrants will have a term of three and one-half years, be exercisable immediately following the issuance date and have an exercise price of $0.60 per ordinary share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Clarivate (CLVT) Announces 25M Share Secondary Ordinary Share Offering

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) (the "Company" or "Clarivate") announced today that affiliated funds of Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX: ONEX) and Baring Private Equity Asia Group Ltd ("BPEA") (together, the "Selling Shareholders") intend to offer an aggregate of 25,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company in an underwritten public offering, subject to market conditions. In addition, the Selling Shareholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 ordinary shares. The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the sale of these shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) Commences 3.46M Share Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) ("NeoGames" or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 3,457,346 ordinary shares by certain shareholders pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Certain shareholders participating in the offering intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 518,601 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 17 September 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 85,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1018.0p per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ATIF Holdings Ltd. (ATIF) Regains Nasdaq Minimum Bid Compliance

ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, today announced it received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the "Listing Rules").
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gaby Inc Announces Engagement with Veteran Firm Hybrid Financial Ltd., to Help Get the GABY Story Out to New Investors and Interested Parties

The engagement comes as GABY's recent upgraded OTC listing increases the company's visibility for U.S. investors under the ticker GABLF. SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Starts First Eagle Alternative Capital (FCRD) at Perform

Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn initiates coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

