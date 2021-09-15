Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $81 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares for Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI)
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $81 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares for Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI).www.streetinsider.com
