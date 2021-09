Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Report is under serious pressure, falling 11% on Tuesday and dropping another 11% at the lows on Wednesday morning. The selling pressure is twofold. First, business remains at risk as Covid-19 remains a threat. And airline traffic has been falling, and if the trend continues, it’s only a matter of time before tourism-sensitive businesses take a hit.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO