CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Crude Inventory Data Shows Draw of 6.4 Million Barrels Last Week

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. EIA Crude Inventory -6.42M Barrels vs -2.74M Expected. Summary of Weekly Petroleum Data for the week ending September 10, 2021. U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 14.4 million barrels per day during the week ending September 10,...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
fxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue Bullish Pressure

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has broken above the $71 level to show signs of life again, breaking above a short-term downtrend line. This is a continuation of the move to the upside, as it looks like we are ready to go higher. To the downside, the $70 level underneath would be supportive, and with that being the case I think we are looking at a “buy on the dips” type of scenario, with the 50 day EMA underneath at the $61.48 level has been a massive support level. That being said, I think that it is going to find plenty of support multiple times before we get anywhere near there, especially if we do see a turnaround in the US dollar and it is starting to fall.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show a second weekly climb in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 10 to 411 this week. That followed an increase of seven oil rigs last week as a recovery in Gulf of Mexico energy operations continues in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by nine to stand at 512, according to Baker Hughes. October West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower, with the contract down 80 cents, or 1.1%, to $71.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jet Fuel#Refineries#Crude#Oil Refinery#Streetinsider Premium#Eia Crude Inventory
Houston Chronicle

Rig count jumps by 9 as crude climbs near $72 a barrel

The number of drilling rigs operating in U.S. oil fields increased by nine this week as crude prices climbed near $72 a barrel. The rig count rose to 512, more than double the 255 rig operating a year ago and the highest since April 2020. However, the number of operating rigs remains far below the recent peak of nearly 1,100 at the end of 2018, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes. The rig count is a leading indicator of the nation’s oil and gas production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil fall as U.S. storm-hit supply makes slow return

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday as more supply came back online in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico following two hurricanes, but both benchmark contracts were on track for weekly gains of more than 3% as recovery in output is seen lagging demand. Brent crude futures...
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Showing Buyers on Dips

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market had initially fallen during the trading session on Thursday, in a bit of profit-taking. Furthermore, the US dollar has strengthened quite significantly during the course of the trading session, and that has put a significant amount of downward pressure at the beginning. However, we have turned around to form a bit of a hammer, and that could be a bullish sign. We had recently broken out and therefore it is likely that we are going to continue to see the same attitude.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
actionforex.com

US Crude Oil Inventory Plunged 6.42 mbb, almost Doubling Expectations

The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks fell -8.78 mmb to 1234.64 mmb in the week ended September 10. Crude oil inventory sank -6.42 mmb (consensus: -3.54 mmb) to 417.45 mmb. Stockpile fell in 4 out of 5 PADDs. PADD 3 (Gulf Coast) alone saw -3.85 mmb decline during the week. Cushing stock dropped -1.1 mmb to 35.32. This marks the first decline in 4 weeks. Utilization rate added +0.2 percentage points to 82.1% while crude production edged +0.1 mmb higher to 10.1M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports decreased -0.05M bpd to 5.76M bpd in the week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – EIA Expected to Report 3.6 Million Barrel Crude Oil Drawdown

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are edging higher on Wednesday shortly before the release of today’s government inventories report. The markets are being supported by industry data from late Tuesday that showed a larger than expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and on expectations of strong future demand on the back of increasing vaccination rates.
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices climb as U.S. crude, gasoline inventories tighten

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) –Oil gained after a U.S. industry report showed another decline in inventories of crude and gasoline, signaling a tightening market. Global benchmark Brent rose above $74, while West Texas Intermediate advanced for a fourth day. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported Tuesday that nationwide crude stockpiles fell 5.44 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the matter.
TRAFFIC
Financial World

Wall St. ekes out gains on crude price surge, economic data

On Wednesday, a swathe of Wall St. stock indices had wrapped up the session sharply higher, mostly driven by a flamboyant upswing in commodity-linked stocks following a steep uprising in crude oil futures’ prices, while a latest set of data suggesting an ease in US core inflation indicators alongside a rise in delta cases had obscured the hopes of a near-term tapering of fiscal support for the economy, eventually hinging investors back towards value stocks which would likely to be benefitted by the most during a pandemic-era new normalcy.
STOCKS
investing.com

Industrial Output, Crude Stockpile, Gas Inventory: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks fell after data that showed inflation in August ran cooler than expected, setting off a new wave of worries about how the Federal Reserve will respond. Officials from the central bank meet next week and are expected to discuss the timing of the taper -- when the bank will start to pare back its massive monthly bond purchases that helped blunt the economic hit from the pandemic last year.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Oil Up as API Report Shows Inventory Slump

(Bloomberg) -- Oil gained after a U.S. industry report showed another decline in inventories of crude and gasoline, signaling a tightening market. Global benchmark Brent rose above $74, while West Texas Intermediate advanced for a fourth day. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported nationwide crude stockpiles fell 5.44 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the matter. Official data will be released later, while the dollar also weakened making commodities priced in the currency more valuable.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Declined as US Inventory Fell Less than Expected

The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks sank -10.39 mmb to 1233.43 mmb in the week ended September 3. Crude oil inventory declined for a 8 consecutive week, down -1.53 mmb (consensus: -4.61 mmb) to 423.87 mmb. Stockpile fell in PADD 3, 4 and 5. PADD 3 (Gulf Coast) alone saw 2.59 mmb decline during the week. Cushing stock gained +1.92 mmb to 36.42 mmb. Utilization rate sank -9.4 percentage points to 81.9% while crude production dipped -1.5 mmb higher to 10M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports decreased -0.53M bpd to 5.81M bpd in the week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Down 2% on China Reserves Release Plan, Mixed U.S. Inventory Draw

Investing.com - Crude prices slumped almost 2% on Thursday as top importer China announced plans to release oil reserves to reduce pressure on its refineries. A mixed U.S. inventory drawdown also added to oil’s downside. London-traded Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, meanwhile, settled at $7145 per barrel, down...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Pull Back After Weak Inventory Number

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back from a downtrend line that has been so important over the last several months. At this point, the question is not so much as to whether or not that trendline will be followed, but whether or not we are running into more concern for the global economy?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Stockpile Dropped 1.53 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA

Investing.com -- U.S. oil stockpiles fell by less than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories fell 1.529 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of 4.612 million barrels. The weekly report was released a day later than usual because of the U.S. market holiday on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a smaller-than-expected 1.5 million-barrel weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 3. That came in well below the average decline of 7.4 million barrels expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 2.9 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. Weekly supply data were released a day later than usual due to Monday's Labor Day holiday. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 7.2 million barrels for gasoline and 3.1 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply decreases of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged up by 1.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to rise following the EIA data. October West Texas Intermediate crude was up 40 cents, or 0.6%, at $69.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $69.71 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy