Policy and Strategy Officer

Salary range: £36,618 - £44,598 per annum

Work location: London

Hours per week: 36

Contract type: Permanent (Secondments will be considered)

Closing date: 29th September 2021

Interview date: Week commencing 8th October 2021

About Us:

Deliver housing policies and strategies we can take pride in

In Kensington and Chelsea, we put local people and businesses at the heart of decision-making. Working in partnership with our community to deliver responsive, effective and efficient services, we are committed to working creatively and innovatively to better support our population.

As a Council and as a department, we pride ourselves on being at the cutting edge of housing. Our focus on the Grenfell legacy means there is a real impetus behind change, innovation and the needs of our residents. These are at the heart of everything we do.

The Role:

With this in mind, resident engagement will be key. This means working together to honour the promises we have made and taking the initiative to do more. We’re a relatively new and dynamic team. This, together with a wider restructure of the department, means you’ll have the chance to make your mark. As well as developing your general knowledge around policy and how it should be administered on your own projects, you’ll collaborate with colleagues on broader initiatives.

You’ll play a key role in achieving the Council Plan in crucial areas, such as the allocation of social housing, intermediate housing, and an updated tenancy strategy.

We welcome applications from current policy officers who would like to undertake a one or possibly two year secondment in the position.

Please refer to the Job Description for more information

About You:

This is the ideal challenge for someone with housing policy knowledge with the professional curiosity and openness to doing things differently who can balance what people want with what we’re able to deliver.

Ideally, you’ll come from a local authority background. This will have equipped you with the ability to prioritise, network and build effective working relationships. You’ll be a diplomat with shrewd negotiation skills; a listener with the emotional intelligence that gets to the heart of people’s needs. Tenacious, methodical and approachable, you’ll bring just the right balance between professional efficiency and the human touch required to succeed.

In return, you can look forward to a package that includes a competitive salary, a high-quality pension scheme and generous annual leave plus bank holidays.

Additional information

We are committed to promoting equality and respecting diversity and welcome applications from all sections of the community.

We are a Disability Confident Employer – committed to ensuring that our recruitment and selection process is inclusive and accessible.

We engage our staff with a variety of learning types including face-to-face and virtual learning because we want to ensure our staff understand our values and behaviours, grow their skills and develop their careers.

This post is covered by the Fluency Duty, as outlined in the Code of Practice on the English language requirements for public sector workers.

Please note, we will primarily contact candidates by e-mail throughout the recruitment process, please monitor your email junk / spam folder as our system generated emails may be allocated to these folders by your email settings.