CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Policy and Strategy Officer

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZDxF_0bwnyBao00

Salary range: £36,618 - £44,598 per annum

Work location: London

Hours per week: 36

Contract type: Permanent (Secondments will be considered)

Closing date: 29th September 2021

Interview date: Week commencing 8th October 2021

About Us:

Deliver housing policies and strategies we can take pride in

In Kensington and Chelsea, we put local people and businesses at the heart of decision-making. Working in partnership with our community to deliver responsive, effective and efficient services, we are committed to working creatively and innovatively to better support our population.

As a Council and as a department, we pride ourselves on being at the cutting edge of housing. Our focus on the Grenfell legacy means there is a real impetus behind change, innovation and the needs of our residents. These are at the heart of everything we do.

The Role:

With this in mind, resident engagement will be key. This means working together to honour the promises we have made and taking the initiative to do more. We’re a relatively new and dynamic team. This, together with a wider restructure of the department, means you’ll have the chance to make your mark. As well as developing your general knowledge around policy and how it should be administered on your own projects, you’ll collaborate with colleagues on broader initiatives.

You’ll play a key role in achieving the Council Plan in crucial areas, such as the allocation of social housing, intermediate housing, and an updated tenancy strategy.

We welcome applications from current policy officers who would like to undertake a one or possibly two year secondment in the position.

Please refer to the Job Description for more information

About You:

This is the ideal challenge for someone with housing policy knowledge with the professional curiosity and openness to doing things differently who can balance what people want with what we’re able to deliver.

Ideally, you’ll come from a local authority background. This will have equipped you with the ability to prioritise, network and build effective working relationships. You’ll be a diplomat with shrewd negotiation skills; a listener with the emotional intelligence that gets to the heart of people’s needs. Tenacious, methodical and approachable, you’ll bring just the right balance between professional efficiency and the human touch required to succeed.

In return, you can look forward to a package that includes a competitive salary, a high-quality pension scheme and generous annual leave plus bank holidays.

Additional information

We are committed to promoting equality and respecting diversity and welcome applications from all sections of the community.

We are a Disability Confident Employer – committed to ensuring that our recruitment and selection process is inclusive and accessible.

We engage our staff with a variety of learning types including face-to-face and virtual learning because we want to ensure our staff understand our values and behaviours, grow their skills and develop their careers.

This post is covered by the Fluency Duty, as outlined in the Code of Practice on the English language requirements for public sector workers.

We do not accept speculative CVs from any source.

Please note, we will primarily contact candidates by e-mail throughout the recruitment process, please monitor your email junk / spam folder as our system generated emails may be allocated to these folders by your email settings.

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Importance of meaningful strategies and growth

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/ATK) Available on different ecommerce sites for purchase,"Strategies Which All Young Entrepreneurs Must Follow" has been published by renowned author and entrepreneur Yash Gupta. The book talks about the different strategies and tactics to ace the world of entrepreneurship through mindful approaches and advanced techniques.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Head of Policy

Sands and Tommy’s are forming a Joint Policy Unit, working together towards halving the number of UK baby deaths by ensuring decision makers have access to up-to-date information, and maternity policy is informed by robust evidence. We are collaborating to pull together evidence and identify the key changes needed to...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Business Wire

Strategy is the Best Policy: Building a Successful Government Relations Program

Crypto regulations, budget and infrastructure planning, and policy measures on Big Tech companies’ practices are some of the vital roles the U.S. government plays in our daily lives. It has become a critical external force that can affect the operations of any organization. As such, a symbiotic government relations strategy is essential in shaping an organization’s communications and public relations efforts.
ECONOMY
advisorhub.com

Policy Potpourri

LPL Research strategists discuss key policy developments worth watching but expect little market disruption.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Housing#Council#Grenfell#The Fluency Duty
Poets and Quants

Mr. Strategy For Social Good

Hello! I am a Strategy professional with a background in analytics, user experience, non-profit management, and software engineering. I work at S&P concurrently with HP as an analytics consultant. I founded an analytics company focused on blue-collar employment which operated in multiple Southeast Asian countries in 2015. Details:. Undergrad School:...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
The Guardian

Policy Manager

And as the largest trade union of nursing staff and students in the UK – with over 465,000 members – all we can see are the infinite possibilities for a brighter future. Join us and you will too. We're with Investors in People Gold Standard. As a Policy Manager at...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Policy Advisor

Location: Office based at either London HQ, Cardiff, Belfast, or Edinburgh, or home based, with expectation of travel to London HQ for meetings as required. Salary: Starting at £44,368 per year and rising each year plus £5,215 London Weighting if applicable. Our Mission:. Promoting midwifery, quality maternity services and professional...
WORLD
The Guardian

Director Strategy, Equality & Partnerships

Birmingham and Birmingham City Council (BCC) are on the cusp of radical change. 2022 will be a pivotal, monumental and pioneering year – a year in which the eyes of the world will be focussed on Birmingham. A Bolder Birmingham will shine bright in 2022 and beyond. We have bold...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
suncoastnews.com

Privacy Policy

Tampa Bay Newspapers Inc. ("Company" or "We") respect your privacy and are committed to protecting it through our compliance with this policy. This policy describes the types of information we may collect from you or that you may provide when you visit the websites www.tampabeacon.com, www.tbnweekly.com, www.suncoastnews.com (our "Website") and our practices for collecting, using, maintaining, protecting, and disclosing that information.
INTERNET
beautypackaging.com

The Honest Company Appoints Pete Gerstberger as Chief Digital and Strategy Officer

The Honest Company has appointed Pete Gerstberger as its chief digital and strategy officer, effective October 4. “Pete’s extensive experience across the digital, tech and product development disciplines makes him an invaluable addition to the team as we continue to strengthen our omnichannel strategy,” said Nick Vlahos, The Honest Company CEO. “At Honest, we’re committed to expanding our reach as the modern CPG company and our digital strategy is an integral part of how we do that.”
BUSINESS
wjhl.com

Work from home strategies

Achieving work-life balance has always been a challenge – though never more so than during the pandemic. With “The Great Resignation” looming, employers need a strategy to navigate continued work-from-home scenarios. Anthony Johnson reports.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Telegraph

Why the US risks running out of cash within weeks

The notion of the world’s richest, most powerful economy running out of money may seem ridiculous. Even more so in a world of ultra-low borrowing costs and record-breaking Covid deficits shoring up finances. But it’s a reality that could happen as American politicians wrangle over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion...
POTUS
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Take care with claims about unvaccinated case rates

ITV’s political editor, Robert Peston, wrote a Twitter thread with the headline: “Infections higher among double vaxxed for those [aged] 40 to 79 than for non-vaxxed.” ITV changed that headline, but Peston was surprised that these figures “occasioned so little debate”. So let’s debate them. A Public Health England report...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

National Insurance rise could hit investment, business body warns

Manufacturers are reporting an increase in business growth but warn the planned rise in National Insurance threatens to “choke off” investment and recruitment.Domestic and export orders have increased in recent months with increased optimism for the year ahead, according to manufacturers’ organisation Make UK.Manufacturing growth is now forecast to be 7.1% this year following a 10% decline in output in 2020.The manufacturers’ organisation said the sector is now set to recover almost all that loss in 2021, with growth based on a surge in both domestic and overseas orders which is now translating into strong hiring intentions.The recent increase in...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy