Lane Closure on Stagecoach Road

KILLEEN, Texas (Sep. 15, 2021) – The outside lane of westbound Stagecoach road, between Flanigan Drive and Tyrel Drive, will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 16, from 8a.m. – 5p.m. to install a water main.

The road will reopen to through traffic at the end of the day, depending on weather conditions.

Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution, obey signage and to pay attention to workers and equipment.

The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation.

If you wish to make inquiries, please contact the Engineering office at (254) 616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.