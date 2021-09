Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng has now unveiled its latest creation: a robot unicorn. A brainchild of the automaker’s robotics branch, the new concept has taken Boston Dynamics‘ robot dog Spot one step further to re-create a robotic iteration of the mythical creature. The robot will be rideable for children and uses a host of AI technologies previously developed for the company’s vehicles to allow for autonomous “prancing,” giving it the ability to recognize and track different objects, navigate through obstacles and terrain, and even provide kids with what it calls “emotional interaction.”

ENGINEERING ・ 12 DAYS AGO