Stephanie Lynn Osler, 50, of New Brockton, Ala., passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Born in Tifton March 18, 1971, to James Carr and Carol Matthews Carr, she was a homemaker and full-time mom. She loved cooking, shopping, dancing and relaxing at the beach. But most of all, she loved being a mom to Taylor (16) and wife to Jeff who retired from the U.S. military, Fort Rucker, Enterprise, Ala.