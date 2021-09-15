Point Park professor who served as first responder with Flight 93 rescue team reflects
As the United States commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the first responders and their families continue to suffer from the lasting effects of the attacks. In remembrance of the 9/11 attacks and their profound impact, Public Administration Professor Robert Skertich shared his experience as a Flight 93 response team member in Shanksville, Pennsylvania during the attacks.ppuglobe.com
