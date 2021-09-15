CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanksville, PA

Point Park professor who served as first responder with Flight 93 rescue team reflects

By Kumar Simms
 5 days ago

As the United States commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the first responders and their families continue to suffer from the lasting effects of the attacks. In remembrance of the 9/11 attacks and their profound impact, Public Administration Professor Robert Skertich shared his experience as a Flight 93 response team member in Shanksville, Pennsylvania during the attacks.

Center for Media Innovation hosts 9/11 20th anniversary commemoration

On Sept. 8, 2021, Point Park University’s Center for Media Innovation (CMI) hosted a free, in-person event in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Four journalists from the Pennsylvania region were welcomed to the CMI to tell their stories about their coverage of Flight 93 that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001 and their experiences on that day.
PITTSBURGH, PA

