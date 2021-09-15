Job Title: Associate/Senior Editor Nature Biotechnology

Location: New York, London, Berlin or Shanghai

Closing date: October 4 2021

Nature Biotechnology is Springer Nature's premier research journal focusing on biological technology and bioengineering. It publishes research describing enabling technology of relevance to medicine, food/agriculture, chemicals, materials, energy and the environment. Areas covered include advances in genome engineering, gene and base editing, genomics, proteomics and other ‘omics, nucleic acid-, protein- and cell therapies, neurotechnology, biomaterials, bioelectronics, sensors and wearables, bioenergy, environmental remediation, livestock engineering, crop bioengineering and plant breeding technology.

We are seeking a researcher to join our team as an Associate/Senior Editor. Editors at Nature Biotechnology critically evaluate manuscripts for suitability for the journal, select appropriate peer reviewers and manage the peer review process as well as other editorial tasks designated by the Chief Editor. Candidates must have a PhD in an area relevant to molecuar biology, omics, computational biology or plant biology; there is a strong preference for postdoctoral experience and a strong research record. Applicants from academic labs or industry are welcome to apply for this role. Editorial experience is beneficial but not required.

This position is offered on a full-time basis and would be located in our New York, London, Berlin or Shanghai offices. Applicants should submit a CV and a brief cover letter explaining their interest for the position.

Job Duties:

Pursues an active and efficient acquisitions policy through correspondence, required meetings/trips, telephone, consultations with advisors, etc. Up to 10% travel as well as strong initiative and independent functioning.

Maintains and develops a circle of reviewers and advisors and evaluates their judgments.

Maintains communication with US and European editorial counterparts about specific immediate questions as well as long term strategy questions. Works with various branches in coordination of the international program.

Supervises final editorial preparation of manuscripts for production.

Reviews and discusses new projects and plans with editorial colleagues particularly in overlapping areas.

Any other duties as required by manager

Job Requirements:

Post-doctoral experience and college degree with advanced degree in the specific subject area.

Experience as an editor or related editorial/publishing experience highly desirable.

Excellent interpersonal, organizational, and communication skills required.

Must be willing and able to travel (but in line with COVID-19 travel restrictions).

All employees are currently working remotely. Once the office re-opens, all employees will be expected to be based in the office in line with our working from home policy.

At Springer Nature we value and celebrate the diversity of our people. We recognise the many benefits of a diverse workforce and strive for an inclusive workplace that empowers all our colleagues to thrive. Our search for the best talent fully encompasses and embraces these values and principles.