CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Associate/Senior Editor Nature Biotechnology

By Sign in
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nyEhZ_0bwnvGky00

Job Title: Associate/Senior Editor Nature Biotechnology

Location: New York, London, Berlin or Shanghai

Closing date: October 4 2021

Nature Biotechnology is Springer Nature's premier research journal focusing on biological technology and bioengineering. It publishes research describing enabling technology of relevance to medicine, food/agriculture, chemicals, materials, energy and the environment. Areas covered include advances in genome engineering, gene and base editing, genomics, proteomics and other ‘omics, nucleic acid-, protein- and cell therapies, neurotechnology, biomaterials, bioelectronics, sensors and wearables, bioenergy, environmental remediation, livestock engineering, crop bioengineering and plant breeding technology.

We are seeking a researcher to join our team as an Associate/Senior Editor. Editors at Nature Biotechnology critically evaluate manuscripts for suitability for the journal, select appropriate peer reviewers and manage the peer review process as well as other editorial tasks designated by the Chief Editor. Candidates must have a PhD in an area relevant to molecuar biology, omics, computational biology or plant biology; there is a strong preference for postdoctoral experience and a strong research record. Applicants from academic labs or industry are welcome to apply for this role. Editorial experience is beneficial but not required.

This position is offered on a full-time basis and would be located in our New York, London, Berlin or Shanghai offices. Applicants should submit a CV and a brief cover letter explaining their interest for the position.

Application close date: October 4 2021

Job Duties:

  • Pursues an active and efficient acquisitions policy through correspondence, required meetings/trips, telephone, consultations with advisors, etc. Up to 10% travel as well as strong initiative and independent functioning.
  • Maintains and develops a circle of reviewers and advisors and evaluates their judgments.
  • Maintains communication with US and European editorial counterparts about specific immediate questions as well as long term strategy questions. Works with various branches in coordination of the international program.
  • Supervises final editorial preparation of manuscripts for production.
  • Reviews and discusses new projects and plans with editorial colleagues particularly in overlapping areas.
  • Any other duties as required by manager

Job Requirements:

  • Post-doctoral experience and college degree with advanced degree in the specific subject area.
  • Experience as an editor or related editorial/publishing experience highly desirable.
  • Excellent interpersonal, organizational, and communication skills required.
  • Must be willing and able to travel (but in line with COVID-19 travel restrictions).

All employees are currently working remotely. Once the office re-opens, all employees will be expected to be based in the office in line with our working from home policy.

At Springer Nature we value and celebrate the diversity of our people. We recognise the many benefits of a diverse workforce and strive for an inclusive workplace that empowers all our colleagues to thrive. Our search for the best talent fully encompasses and embraces these values and principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cross-Journal Associate Editor – Nature Reviews

Job Title: Cross-Journal Associate Editor – Nature Reviews. Nature Reviews has a vacancy for a full time Cross-Journal Associate or Senior Editor. As Springer Nature is committed to our diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, we welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds. This exciting position involves being part of a team of...
JOBS
ucpress.edu

Communist & Post Communist Asia: A Q&A with CPCS Associate Editor Lawrence Markowitz

Lawrence Markowitz is an expert on state building, authoritarianism, and political violence in post-Soviet Eurasia, the author of State Erosion: Unlootable Resources and Unruly Elites in Central Asia and Webs of Corruption: Trafficking and Terrorism in Central Asia. He is Associate Editor of UC Press’s journal Communist and Post-Communist Studies, where he is responsible for the journal’s coverage of Central Asia and special issues.
WORLD
CBS Miami

FIU Ph.D Candidate Helps Guide Research To Support Coral Reef Restoration and Conservation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An FIU marine biology Ph. D candidate is at the center of research that may provide hope for the future of coral reef restoration and conservation. Serena Hackerott is spearheading a new grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provided to FIU’s Institute of Environment. The grant, worth nearly $274,000, is going toward researching innovative ways to make coral more resilient to the changing climate. Hackerott and Dr. Jose Eirin-Lopez are leading the project at Carysfort Reef in the Florida Keys. The team will apply stress hardening techniques to the corals in a lab and then return them to...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Biotechnology#Shanghai Closing#Journal#European
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
IFLScience

We Now Know Why Human Feet Keep Washing Up In The US And Canada

Since August 20, 2007, an alarming number of human feet have washed up on the coasts of the Salish Sea in the US and Canada. OK, any number of human feet washing up on the shore is a little alarming, but between 2007 and 2019 there have been over 21 feet – usually still in their shoes – that have wound up being found by beachgoers completely unattached to their humans.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Science
cbs17

Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, the FDA will discuss Pfizer’s request for authorization for its booster. In documents posted online, the FDA took note of conflicting data concerning boosters. The agency said, “Some observational studies have suggested declining efficacy of COMIRNATY over time against symptomatic infection or against the...
RALEIGH, NC
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy