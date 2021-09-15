CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Vichy Laboratories expands Minéral 89 collection

By Gisselle Gaitan
drugstorenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVichy’s Minéral 89 product collection is expanding. The skin care brand announced the launch of its latest innovation — Minéral 89 Prebiotic Recovery & Defense Concentrate. Formulated to help fight the visible signs of aging that could be brought on by stress, this new product is both dermatologist-tested and suitable...

www.drugstorenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Michael Strahan Expands His Collection Into Men’s Skin Care

Click here to read the full article. Michael Strahan cares about his skin but he doesn’t want to fuss over it. And so the former athlete and entrepreneur is expanding his brand of tailored clothing, athleisure, denim and accessories into skin care this fall.More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2022 ColorsPantone's 2022 New York Fashion Week Color PaletteDerek Lamb 10 Crosby's Anniversary Capsule Collection Five products will launch later this year in-store and online with Men’s Wearhouse, a key partner for the Michael Strahan collection. It will also be available at other specialty stores in the U.S. “How you present yourself...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Lisa Says Gah Expands Lineup With First-Ever Denim Collection

On top of hair accessories and shoes, Instagram-favorite label Lisa Says Gah is now expanding its offerings with its first-ever collection of denim. Launching alongside the brand’s new Florette jewelry designs, the garments arrive in the form of jeans, overalls and jackets. Keeping true to Lisa Says Gah’s DNA, the pieces are dressed in vibrant patterns in shades of black, white and green. The jeans don flared silhouettes with slits at the hem, while overalls come with a straight-legged look. The jackets arrive with pockets at the front along with metal buttons.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
dailycoffeenews.com

Imagine All the Lattes: Kruve Expands Glassware Collection

Specialty coffee glassware and accessory maker Kruve has expanded its selection of coffee-oriented vessels with the Imagine line of glasses designed specifically for milk drinks. The handle-free Imagine design comes in capacities of 250 milliliters (8.5 ounces), 200 milliliters (6.5 ounces), and 150 milliliters (5 ounces), suggested for lattes, cappuccinos...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Sensitive Skin#Ulta Beauty#Exposome#Vichy Laboratories#Vichyusa Com#Ulta Com#Amazon Com#Cvs Com#Walgreens Com#Target
drugstorenews.com

Drunk Elephant expands distribution to Ulta Beauty

Drunk Elephant’s products are expanding their reach. The biocompatible skin care line announced that its line will be available at all Ulta Beauty stores and online beginning Sept. 26. Drunk Elephant reformulates its C-Firma Fresh Day Serum]. “I’m so excited to be launching in Ulta Beauty,” founder Tiffany Masterson said....
SKIN CARE
drugstorenews.com

CeraVe revamps its baby formulated line

CeraVe is not just unveiling a brand-new look for its baby formulated line of products. The New York-based personal care brand is also renovating the collection with formulas that have been developed with pediatric dermatologists to specifically meet the delicate skin care needs of babies. Featured in the CeraVe Baby...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Stefanel Unveils First Collection Under OVS Ownership, Expands Store Network

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The new course of the Stefanel brand will be revealed today when the brand unveils the first collection under the ownership of OVS. It was only in January that the Italian retailer received approval from the Ministry of Economic Development to acquire the financially troubled Stefanel, but OVS worked through the lockdowns quickly, working with photographic assets and the storied archives.More from WWDLooks From Michaela BuergerMet Costume Institute Exhibits 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' for 75th AnniversaryRed Carpet at the 2021 MTV VMA Awards “We had very clear ideas in terms of...
BUSINESS
ABC Action News

SanMelix Laboratories, Inc

Helping people live happier, healthier lives by combining nature and science to provide safer and more effective wound healing and skincare. Check out the website www.sanmelixlaboratories.com. We are the first to offer this buckwheat honey formulation and believe our products will change the lives of many by increasing overall health...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Laboratories
drugstorenews.com

Shark enters hair care space with drying, styling tool

Shark may be known for its line of vacuums, but the company is looking to make waves in another space. The Needham, Mass.-based company announced its launch into the hair care space by launching the Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer. Created to provide users with a fast-drying time, the tool also...
HAIR CARE
WWD

The 14 Best Eyebrow Growth Serums for Fuller, Thicker Brows

Click here to read the full article. There are a multitude of contributing factors that can lead to the thinning of eyebrow hair. Stress, hormonal changes, overplucking, skin conditions, and even your diet can contribute to the changes that cause sparse brows. One way to create fuller-looking brows is to elevate your beauty routine with one of the best eyebrow growth serums on the market. We talked to several experts, from dermatologists to celebrity brow specialists, to get their professional opinion on hair growth products and what else you can do to cultivate your best brows.More from WWDPhotos of Billie Eilish's...
SKIN CARE
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: French Shoe Brand Nodaleto Collaborates With Marc Jacobs’ Heaven Line

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — French shoe brand Nodaleto is teaming up with Marc Jacobs’ streetwear line Heaven on a capsule collection of ’90s-inspired shoes and boots that will go on sale on Sept. 20. The launch marks the two-and-a-half-year-old brand’s first collaboration with a ready-to-wear label, and was teased on Friday with a cheeky image of the shoes glimpsed through the gap at the bottom of a toilet door, as part of a campaign by photographer Hugo Comte shot in a French high school.More from WWDGetting Ready for the Met With SNL's Chloe FinemanAllyson Felix Gets Ready...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

Declare War on Dark Circles With the Best Under-Eye Creams for Men

“You look tired.” Three little words that no one ever likes hearing. What’s even worse is hearing that phrase after you’ve gotten a full night of quality shut-eye. But when you’re prone to bags, dark circles and puffy eyes, sometimes no amount of sleep helps. For some people, they never go away, but instead, act as constant companions. If you’re someone who bears these facial blemishes more often than not, then we highly recommend giving your peepers some TLC by investing in under-eye treatments that actually work. The best under-eye cream for men can banish dark circles for good, and with...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Givenchy, Thélios to Launch Eyewear Collection

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — There’s another jewel in the crown at eyewear manufacturer Thélios. The Italy-based company will start to produce and globally distribute Givenchy eyewear collections beginning Jan. 1.More from WWDFendi Couture Fall 2021Fendi Men's Spring 2022Fendi RTW Fall 2021 Renaud de Lesquen, who has been president and chief executive officer of Givenchy since April 2020, praised Thélios for “setting new standards in the eyewear industry with Italian craftsmanship and selective distribution.” The agreement will help develop “exciting and exceptional eyewear that will take Givenchy to a new level in this product category,” he said. Sara Osculati, chief brand...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Get them before they’re gone: 4 products to buy before holiday craze

At this point, nearly everyone is familiar with the global supply chain issues that we just can’t seem to shake. Earlier this month, Modern Shipper wrote about how those hiccups are causing delays that will reach as far into the future as the holiday season and why you should do your winter holiday shopping ASAP. That hasn’t changed, but some products figure to be more scarce on the shelves than others.
RETAIL
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
Best Life

If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Says

When you reach into your freezer to grab food for a quick meal, a few questions likely cross your mind. Perhaps you're wondering how long that food has been in there, maybe you're concerned about its nutritional profile, or you might just want to know how long it's going to take you to prepare. What you probably haven't asked yourself, however, is whether that frozen food is going to cause you serious harm. Unfortunately, one popular food from a major grocery chain is being pulled from shelves over the major safety risk it presents to those who eat it. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of this product now.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

This Household Essential Is Disappearing From Grocery Store Shelves

Last year, going to the grocery store was a bit of a gamble. The pandemic had pushed some people into panic-buying, leaving many essential items missing from store shelves. But while it seemed for a moment that those stockpiling days were coming to an end, the Delta variant has shoppers running to stores once again. In fact, one household essential item already appears to be disappearing from grocery store shelves. Read on to find out what you might not be able to find on your next shopping trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy