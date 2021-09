Amneal Pharmaceuticals is now shipping Arsenic Trioxide Injection, approved as an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Arsenic Trioxide is a generic equivalent for Trisenox® and indicated for induction of remission and consolidation in patients with APL who are refractory to, or have relapsed from, retinoid and anthracycline chemotherapy, and whose APL is characterized by the presence of the t(15;17) translocation or PML/RAR-alpha gene expression.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO