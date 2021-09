These blueberry pancakes are soft, fluffy, and bursting with juicy blueberries. Top them with maple syrup for the perfect breakfast or brunch!. Tell me, is there anything better than starting your day with a stack of homemade blueberry pancakes? After eating them almost every morning this week (I made a big batch last weekend and froze the extras!!), I’d have to say no.

RECIPES ・ 21 HOURS AGO