CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whittier, CA

Doctor of Chiropractic

scuhs.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChiropractic Care Affects the Whole Person, so We Teach it that Way. The Los Angeles College of Chiropractic has been educating future chiropractors for over 100 years. Our evidence-based, whole-person approach to practice and our University-wide commitment to interprofessional education sets our graduates apart. SCU’s curriculum is built around interprofessional collaboration so you can gain both essential clinical chiropractic skills and vital new perspectives to advance your career. Located in one of the most vibrant areas of the country, SCU gives students the benefits of learning and practicing in culturally and clinically diverse settings. In addition, SCU offers multiple paths to customize your academic experience with 22 credits of electives that include courses in Sports Medicine, Eastern Medicine, Functional Medicine, Diagnostic Imaging, and more, allowing you to customize your education to best fit your interests and career goals.

www.scuhs.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Whittier, CA
Education
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Program#Federal Loans#Scu#Sports Medicine#Eastern Medicine#Functional Medicine#Ipe#University

Comments / 0

Community Policy